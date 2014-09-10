Nazar Tymoshyk is a highly-regarded IT security and network infrastructure expert. In his role at SoftServe, Inc., Nazar specializes in many security disciplines including computer forensics, malware analysis, intrusion detection, and mobile application security assessments. He holds a Ph.D. in Information Security from the State University, Lviv Polytechnics, and is the chapter leader of the OWASP in Lviv, Ukraine.