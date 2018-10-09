Nick Schäferhoff is an entrepreneur, online marketer, and professional blogger from Germany. When not building websites, creating content or helping his clients improve their online business, he can most often be found at the gym, the dojo or traveling the world with his wife. You can get in touch with him via Twitter or through his website.
Nick's articles
Lazy Loading for WordPress: How to Add It to Your Website
Lazy load is another tool in your toolbox to improve page loading speed. The technique decreases page weight and HTTP requests, allowing visitors to see their desired page more quickly. Nick Schäferhoff explains how lazy loading works, lists tools you can use to set it up, and explains what you can use it for.
How to Easily Back Up WordPress Remotely: A Step-by-step Guide
Nick Schäferhoff goes over how to back up WordPress remotely with the help of UpdraftPlus. The plugin is a great free option to set up basic remote backup for your WordPress site. It also has many premium options that make the experience even better.