Nick's articles
Orientation and Behaviours in WP7
By Nick Randolph,
Nokia Windows Phone: Question 11
By Nick Randolph,
Nokia Windows Phone: Question 10
By Nick Randolph,
Nokia Windows Phone: Question 9
By Nick Randolph,
BuildMobile: Nokia Windows Phone: Question 8
By Nick Randolph,
This is the introduction to the article BuildMobile: Nokia Windows Phone: Question 8, by the author Nick Randolph.
Nokia Windows Phone: Question 8
By Nick Randolph,
Nokia Windows Phone: Question 7
By Nick Randolph,
BuildMobile: Nokia Windows Phone: Question 6
By Nick Randolph,
This is the question 6 of BuildMobile series, made by the author Nick Randolph.
Nokia Windows Phone: Question 6
By Nick Randolph,
Nokia Windows Phone: Question 5
By Nick Randolph,
Nokia Windows Phone: Question 4
By Nick Randolph,
Nokia Windows Phone: Question 3
By Nick Randolph,
We’re running a challenge wherein you can Win a Nokia Windows Phone. The rules of said competition are detailed in the aforelinked post.
Nokia Windows Phone: Question 2
By Nick Randolph,
Nokia Windows Phone: Question 1
By Nick Randolph,
BuildMobile: How To Create Dynamic Live Tiles
By Nick Randolph,
How To Create Dynamic Live Tiles
By Nick Randolph,
A Guide to Photo Sharing Apps using Windows Phone and Azure
By Nick Randolph,
What’s New in Windows Phone Mango
By Nick Randolph,
Migrating iOS Apps to Windows Phone
By Nick Randolph,
In this article we’ll look at some of the similarities and differences between the platforms, and how you can use the developer and designer tools to assist you in porting your application across to Windows Phone.
Theory of a Cloud Based Photo Sharing App using Windows Phone and Azure
By Nick Randolph,
YouTube and FourSquare from a Windows Phone App
By Nick Randolph,
Windows Phone Controls Essentials
By Nick Randolph,
Flickr from a Windows Phone App
By Nick Randolph,
LinkedIn from a Windows Phone App
By Nick Randolph,
Twitter in a Windows Phone 7 App
By Nick Randolph,
Facebook in a Windows Phone 7 App
By Nick Randolph,
Using Windows Live ID in a WP7 App
By Nick Randolph,
Navigating with Data in Windows Phone
By Nick Randolph,
Windows Phone 7 Navigation
By Nick Randolph,
WP7 Push Notifications Part 2
By Nick Randolph,