Nick Janetakis
Nick Janetakis is a self-taught full stack developer who concentrates more on the DevOps side of things. Nick is the author of Dive Into Docker. and HTTPS with Let's Encrypt which are premium video training courses aimed at web developers. Over 20,000 people have taken at least one of Nick's courses.
Nick's article
Securing Your Website with HTTPS Is More Important than Ever
Web
By Nick Janetakis,
Nick Janetakis shows you how to secure your website with HTTPS and Let's Encrypt in under three hours.