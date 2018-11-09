Natalie Harris-Briggs is the VP of Marketing at Avocor. She is an expert in the technology & audio industry with over 20 years’ experience working in sales and marketing for some of the world’s biggest brands. She has a passion for helping companies grow and introducing new technologies on a global scale.
Natalie's article
6 Ways to Bring Your Development Team Together with Technology
Web
By Natalie Harris-Briggs,
Are you looking for better ways of bringing the team together? Would you benefit from an arsenal of tools that facilitate team working?