Mark Wilston
Mark Wilston works with PixelCrayons.com, an India-based outsourcing and consulting firm. PixelCrayons offers extended teams to its clients, helping them to reduce Time To Market (TTM) and enhance Return On Investment (ROI). With services such as CMS web development and eCommerce development, PixelCrayons helps clients define and leverage their offshore strategy, offering them “value for money”. One can hire PHP programmers for effective PHP development.
Mark's articles
Safely Deprecating APIs
By Mark Wilston,
Deprecating features in your API before they are done away or transformed gives users who depend on your code time to update their own code.
Better Understanding Random
By Mark Wilston,
Learn what random values are used for and why they’re important, as well as a peek under the hood of how they’re generated.