Martin Wells is the CEO and Founder of Playcraft Labs. An Australian native now living in San Francisco, his passion and focus have been on games since the age of 15. He is the Author of J2ME Game Programming—an award-winning 800 page book on advanced mobile software development (published by Thomson Course). Wells was also the CEO and Founder of Tasman Studios in Sydney, Australia which produced the games Club Soccer, Hypergate and Cybots among others.