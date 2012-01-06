Matthew's articles
PHPFog is Coming to an End – But Don’t Panic!
PHP
By Matthew Setter,
In a recent announcement on their company mailing list, it was announced that PHPFog will be discontinued by the end of January, 2013. But don't panic!
Have You Thought About Cloud Security?
Web
By Matthew Setter,
Thoughts on cloud security and questions you should answer as an organization
The 8 Fallacies of Distributed Computing for PHP Developers
PHP
By Matthew Setter,
PHPMaster: ClamAV as a Validation Filter in Zend Framework
Programming
By Matthew Setter,
ClamAV as a Validation Filter in Zend Framework
PHP
By Matthew Setter,