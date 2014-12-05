Mike is a JavaScript engineer struggling to keep up with the rate of innovation in modern web development. He suspects he isn’t alone! He’s currently chosen AngularJS as his framework of choice, but occasionally samples others to make sure that remains a good decision. He blogs at http://crudbetter.com/.
Michael's articles
Demystifying React Components State
Mike Godfrey will focus on React components state and how to work with them. The article also teaches how to have stateless children and stateful parent
Managing Client-Only State in AngularJS
This article explains how to manage client specific state in AngularJS applications.