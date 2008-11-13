Meitar Moscovitz
Meitar Moscovitz's articles
How To Compose HTML ID and Class Names like a Rockstar
10 Big Time-Saving Tools for Web Designers
What Everybody Ought to Know about Using SVG Right Now
In this article, we will talk about SVG. Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) is a text-based graphics language that describes images with vector shapes, text, and embedded raster graphics.
How Semantic Markup Helps Server-side Developers Write Reusable Code
5 Top Tips to Beautify Your HTML and Enrich Your Content
How Mosembro Uses Microformats to Improve Usability
Two widely lauded benefits of microformats (and semantic markup in general) are data portability and code reuse. A third benefit, perhaps not as widely accepted, is usability.
Add Semantic Richness To Your Markup With (RDF) Ease
A Little-known Way to Replace Some Scripts with CSS Counters
SVG Is The Future Of Application Development
W3C Markup Validation Service adds experimental HTML5 support
Why The data: URI Scheme Could Help Save Your Slow Site
How to Use Conditional Comments for Better CSS
