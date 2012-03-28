Michael "Davert" Bodnarchuk is a web developer from Kiev, Ukraine. He runs the small outsourcing company Codegyre. He's developed web applications since 2004 with PHP and its major frameworks: Seagull Framework, Symfony, and Zend Framework. His goal is to bring great and usable products to the world, keeping the internal structure of the project well-organized and comprehensive. Davert is also passionate about travelling and tourism.