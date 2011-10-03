Known internationally as the man who fused virtual reality with the World Wide Web to invent VRML, Mark Pesce has been exploring the frontiers of media and technology for thirty years. Pesce holds an appointment as an Honorary Associate in Digital Culture at the University of Sydney, and chaired the Emerging Media and Interactive Design programs at both USC's School of Cinema, and the Australian Film Television and Radio School. For seven years, Pesce was panelist and judge on the hit ABC series The New Inventors, regularly contributes to ABC websites, has a monthly column in NETT magazine, and is currently working on his sixth book, THE NEXT BILLION SECONDS.