Maarten Balliauw
Maarten Balliauw is a technical consultant in web technologies at RealDolmen, one of Belgium's biggest ICT companies. His interests are ASP.NET (MVC), PHP, and Windows Azure. He's a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) ASP.NET and has published many articles in both PHP and .NET literature, such as MSDN Magazine Belgium and PHP Architect. Maarten is a frequent speaker at various national and international events. His blog can be found at blog.maartenballiauw.be.
Maarten Balliauw's articles
Host PHP in the Cloud with Windows Azure
By Maarten Balliauw,
We'll focus on the cloud platform, Microsoft’s Windows Azure, and give you all the information you need to get started developing PHP applications
