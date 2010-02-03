Luke Moulton
Luke Moulton is a digital marketer based in Melbourne Australia, working with Sit the Test, a startup helping people create multiple choice tests and quizzes.
How to Build a Targeted Email List With Facebook and Quizzes
In this post, you will learn how I quickly and affordably built an email list creating a simple quiz and promoting it via a Facebook Ad campaign.
Buying Your First Website: A Case Study
