Lee Hodgson
Lee operates DomainGuru, where domain names, industry knowledge, and personal advice come together to help your business secure the best possible home on the Web.
Lee Hodgson's articles
Domain Redemption Period Farce Exposed!
By Lee Hodgson,
Domain Name Goldrush Part 7 – WLS Gets ICANN Approval
By Lee Hodgson,
This is the part 7 of the series Domain Name Goldrush, by the author Lee Hodgson.
Review – Popular Domains
By Lee Hodgson,
In this article, Lee Hodgson will review about Popular Domains. Popular Domains is a Windows program that takes (or generates) a list of domain names and checks their link popularity in a number of search engines.
.US Domain Names – Born in the USA
By Lee Hodgson,
In this article, we will talk about .US Domain Name. This is the official two-letter ‘country code top-level domain’ (ccTLD) for the USA.
Review – Watch My Domains Pro
By Lee Hodgson,
Domain Name Goldrush Part 6 – Snap-Back To The Future?
By Lee Hodgson,
Help! I’ve Lost My Domain Name!
By Lee Hodgson,
Dot Biz Launched!
By Lee Hodgson,
Domain Name Goldrush Part 5 – the Mother of All Drops
By Lee Hodgson,
In this article, we will talk about Domain Name Goldrush Part 5 - the Mother of All Drops, by the author Lee Hodgson.
Domain Name Goldrush Part 4 – Expiring Domains Industry on Hold
By Lee Hodgson,
Domain Name Goldrush Part 3 – Wild Wild West
By Lee Hodgson,
Domain Name Goldrush Part 2 – Securing The Best Names
By Lee Hodgson,
Domain Name Goldrush Part 1 – The Rules of Play
By Lee Hodgson,
Domain Appraising Part II – The Road To Standardization
By Lee Hodgson,
In the second and final part of this article, Hodgson will suggest some ways in which appraisal firms might look to improve their appraisals, so that one name does not support such a dramatic range of valuations.
Domain Appraising – The Domain Name Fair Value Game
By Lee Hodgson,