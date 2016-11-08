Kirill is a full stack web developer based in Saint-Petersburg, Russia. He is a full time freelancer working with clients worldwide: from Australia to the United States. He has more than 9 years of web dev experience. Currently, he is focusing in Node.JS and isomorphic applications. He likes skydiving and outdoor activities.
Kirill's article
Beaver in Action: Practical MySQL Optimization
PHP
By Kirill Zhirnov,
Kirill demonstrates a practical example of optimizing a website's MySQL queries - check it out, it might come in handy in your optimization gigs!