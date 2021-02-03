Khe Hy is the creator of RadReads, your guide to living an epic, intentional and examined life. CNN called Khe
Oprah for Millennials after he did the ultimate pivot — walking away from a fancy Wall Street job to pursue the life of the online creator. RadReads is a blog, newsletter and community with 25,000 global members. Khe is also a professional coach, keynote speaker and teaches the premier course on Notion called Supercharge your Productivity. Khe lives (and surfs) in Manhattan Beach with his wife and two young daughters.
Khe's article
High-output Project Management in Notion
By Khe Hy, Kate Andlund,
Learn how to architect, implement and maintain a minimalist setup for team-based Notion setups. We walk you through setting up primary tables and show you how to best leverage them using Notion's unique superpowers.