Khe Hy is the creator of RadReads, your guide to living an epic, intentional and examined life. CNN called Khe Oprah for Millennials after he did the ultimate pivot — walking away from a fancy Wall Street job to pursue the life of the online creator. RadReads is a blog, newsletter and community with 25,000 global members. Khe is also a professional coach, keynote speaker and teaches the premier course on Notion called Supercharge your Productivity. Khe lives (and surfs) in Manhattan Beach with his wife and two young daughters.

