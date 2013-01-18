Kelly Drill is a writer, editor and marketing manager for Dolphin Micro, Inc. in Louisville, Colorado. Her time tracking tool of choice is Hours Tracking.
MVP: Your Minimum Viable Product
MVP as a development strategy is a way of building web-based businesses while investing as little effort, risk and money as possible up front.
Why Track Your Hours in Real Time?
A way to track your hours accurately, conveniently and regularly is a bit of a holy grail for us web folk. Surely there's an app for that? Kelly Drill provides some guidelines.