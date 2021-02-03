Kate Andlund is a creator, educator, systems designer, and community builder. In short, a dot-connector. She has spent 15 years exploring what makes people, communities, and teams tick. Today, as a consultant and coach she continues to observe and interact, learning from her environment and her clients in order to design responsive, dynamic solutions to their challenges. She also co-teaches the premiere course on Notion called Supercharge your Productivity with Khe Hy. Kate currently lives in rural Costa Rica with her family. You can subscribe to her newsletter here.