Jeremy's articles
Using Angular NgModules for Reusable Code and More
JavaScript
By Jeremy Wilken,
Jeremy introduces NgModules in Angular, covering key use cases such as organizing code into features, lazy loading routes, and creating reusable libraries.
Building a Twitter Client with NodeJS and Angular
JavaScript
By Jeremy Wilken,
Jeremy Wilken walks through how to build a basic Twitter client with NodeJS, and an Angular application to display your home timeline of tweets.
User Authentication with the MEAN Stack
JavaScript
By Simon Holmes, Jeremy Wilken,
In this tutorial, Simon Holmes and Jeremy Wilken show how to implement Angular authentication using a REST API built with Node, Express and MongoDB.
A Guide to Building Quality Angular 1.5 Components
JavaScript
By Jeremy Wilken,
Jeremy Wilken takes a high-level look at Angular 1.5 components, from design principles, to application architecture with a lot more in between.