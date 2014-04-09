Julia Fayre loves to write and explore more about web, content marketing and cool gadgets. She is the editor at VRLegends - Best Tech Reviews Blog, and the co-founder of Coupons DXB in the UAE.
Julia's articles
Bringing SEO In-House – An Agency’s Perspective
Entrepreneur
By Julia Fayre,
Proven: Great Copywriters Wield Great Power
Design & UX
By Julia Fayre,
Great copywriting weaves language, emotion and design into a powerful weapon. Julia gives us some easy but powerful tips for producing great copy.
9 Ways to Localize a Global Website
Blogs
By Julia Fayre,
The web can give your brand huge reach, but sometimes it needs a familiar voice. Julia gives you nine ways to give your global website a local feel.