Judith is CEO and Founder of her virtual law practice, Coollawyer Legal Forms, which provides e-commerce forms and legal advice for Internet and technology companies. She served as in-house counsel at Adobe Systems and Sabre/Travelocity.com prior to starting Silver Law Inc. She holds a B.A. cum laude from Cornell University, her J.D. from University of California, Hastings College of the Law and is licensed in CA, FL and TX.