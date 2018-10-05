Josh is a WordPress developer and educator. He is the founder of Caldera Labs, makers of awesome WordPress tools including Caldera Forms, a drag and drop, responsive WordPress form builder.
Do You Need to Know React as a WordPress Developer?
Gutenberg is a JavaScript-driven interface. Specifically, it is built using Facebook’s open-source user interface library React. This post explains a little bit about creating your own custom blocks for use in the Gutenberg editor using JavaScript.
Adding Custom Routes to the WordPress REST API
Josh Pollock explains how to add custom routes to the WordPress API, noting that the WordPress REST API is not one API, but millions of highly customizable APIs, which can also be leveraged as a tool for making APIs.
Advanced OOP for WordPress: Customizing REST API Endpoints
Josh Pollock digs into advanced OOP for WordPress, showing how to use filters to modify the WordPress REST API using an object-oriented approach. He walks through how to create a WordPress plugin to modify the capabilities of WordPress REST API endpoints so they can be better optimized for search.