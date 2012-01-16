Jason Parsons
Jason Parsons is Director of Operations at Yottaa, Inc, a Boston-based provider of website performance monitoring and optimization services. In this role, Jason is responsible for the reliability and security of Yottaa's global, cloud-based and physical infrastructure. Previously, Jason founded Saffron Solutions, a security and networking consultancy, held senior-level network engineering positions at Internet pioneer BBN Planet, and was Operations Director at Constant Contact.
Jason's article
Reliability in the Cloud: Asking the Right Questions
Web
By Jason Parsons,
Questions to ask to ensure your cloud solution's reliability.