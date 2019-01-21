Joe Natoli coaches and train UXers, designers and developers to design and deliver great UX & UI, sharpen their skills and propel their careers forward. You can see his work at givegoodux.com.
Joe's article
What’s Really Behind Most UX Issues
Design & UX
By Joe Natoli,
Joe Natoli looks behind the scenes to discover the real cause behind most UX issues, finding that it's not lack of staff, awareness or expertise, but something a whole lot deeper: misalignment of individual intent — personal, organizational and political. Here's what you can do about it.