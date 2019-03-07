Originally a qualified psychologist, Jodie Moule branched out to become a sought-after UXer, writing the book *Killer UX Design* for SitePoint. She’s also a co-founding director of Cook App Pty Ltd, which develops the popular, mobile-based online application Cook, providing information about food, drink, cooks, books, and recipes. She also founded Symplicit, one of the largest and best-known UX consultancies in Australia.