James Hughes
James works for Kainos Software Ltd. as a Technical Architect. He is Kainos' Mobile Capability Lead (and previously Microsoft Capability Technology Lead) and responsible for developer engagement throughout the company. In his spare time James likes to talk about himself in the third person, attempt to blog about technical things on http://yobriefca.se and troll Twitter as @kouphax
James's articles
Parse StackMob and Kinvey at WAR
Web
By James Hughes,
Comparing the BaaS providers: Parse, StackMob, Kinvey on their offerings. Helping you choose one for your next app
Backend as a Service – Part 1
Web
By James Hughes,
Mobile Cloud backend as a service introduction- features and considerations