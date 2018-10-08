Janna's articles
Improving Native WordPress Search
WordPress
By Janna Hilferty,
Janna Hilferty looks into why WordPress search often doesn’t perform well, explaining why the default WordPress search doesn’t scale and some ways to make it better, covering Algolia, Elasticsearch, Relevanssi, SearchWP and Amazon CloudSearch.
Getting Ahead of Gutenberg
WordPress
By Janna Hilferty,
One of the biggest changes to WordPress ever is coming soon. Are you ready? How can you prepare? Why is WordPress making this change anyway? These questions and many more have been flying around the WordPress space for nearly a year since the new Gutenberg editor was announced by Matt Mullenweg.