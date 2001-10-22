Jeremy Wright
Having been around the world of IT and business for over a decade, Jeremy has participated in more than his fair share of projects. Read his thoughts and insights at his popular business and IT blog Ensight.
Jeremy Wright's articles
Interview – Karl Moore, VB.NET Writer and Guru
Design Project – Get Grunge
Interview – Matt Mickiewicz, COO of SitePoint.com
Case Study – Flipping a Site for Profit
Small Business Primer – Part 4: Seeking Professional Advice
This is the part 4 of Small Business Primer series, by the author Jeremy Wright. This topic is about Seeking Professional Advice.
Small Business Primer – Part 3: How Will You Manage Clients?
Small Business Primer – Part 1: What Business Are You In?
This article will help you choose what business should you start. Jeremy Wright will guide you in this detailed article.
Interview – Jeffrey Zeldman of A List Apart
Web Development Process 1 – A Small Business Perspective
Interview – Jim Cashel of Online Community Report
Interview â€“ John Percival from vBulletin
This article is about the interview of vBulletin's John Percival. vBulletin is a professional, affordable community forum solution.
Hook, Line and Sinker – Netting your First Clients
Case Study – Once I Bought a Website…
Make That Million Dollar Pitch
This article is not intended to cover every aspect of presenting or to serve as a checklist to a multi-million dollar request meeting. The main purpose is for all of us to realize that if someone can get millions for a pencil, surely your idea is worth no less.