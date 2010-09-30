Jeff Barr
Jeffrey Barr joined Amazon in 2002 when he realized it was destined to become the next great developer platform, and that he could help to make it so. In his roles as the Amazon Web Services Senior Evangelist, Jeffrey speaks to developers at conferences and user groups all over the world.
Jeff's articles
9 Popular Cloud Use Cases
Web
By Jeff Barr,
CloudSpring: What’s a Cloud?
Programming
By Jeff Barr,
CloudSpring: How to Characterize the Cloud
Blogs
By Jeff Barr,
Cloud Misconceptions
Programming
By Jeff Barr,
7 Popular Misconceptions About Cloud Computing
Web
By Jeff Barr,
How to Characterize the Cloud
Web
By Jeff Barr,
What’s a Cloud?
Web
By Jeff Barr,
Six Cloud Usage Patterns
Web
By Jeff Barr,
Programming Amazon S3, Part II
Programming
By Jeff Barr,