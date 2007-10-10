Jeff has been a Microsoft developer since 1992, and is particularly interested in best practices and human factors in software development, as represented in his blog, codinghorror.com. Jon spends most of his time with AS.NET and SQL Server, and was a co-founder of the Monoppix project. He has contributed to several open source projects, including SubSonic, and regularly releases open source utilities. He blogs at http://weblogs.asp.net/jgalloway/.