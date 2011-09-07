John Degner
John Degner is a Developer for Webtrends Social based in San Francisco, California, EE.UU. John graduated from the Robert Donald Clark Honors College at the University of Oregon in 2003 with a double major in Computer Science and Mathematics. Since then he has focused on web application development with particular focus on databases and JavaScript. In his spare time, John enjoys stress. Hiking and backpacking keep him thirsty, yoga and swimming keep him hungry, and beans and rice keep him fed.
John's articles
From Zero to Cloud: Setting up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 3
By John Degner,
This is the final article in a three part series focused on setting up EC2 as a sandbox for application developers.
From Zero to Cloud: Setting up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 3
By John Degner,
This concludes our three part series on setting up a development sandbox with Amazon EC2. We started with our head in the clouds and ended with an AMI in the cloud. Amazon is a surprisingly cheap sandbox so long as you are mindful of your usage. Turn instances off when they’re not in use and be sure to familiarize yourself with their pricing.
From Zero to Cloud: Setting up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 2
By John Degner,
This is the introduction for the article/series CloudSpring: From Zero to Cloud: Setting up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 2, by author John Degner.
From Zero to Cloud: Setting up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 2
By John Degner,
Part 2 of our Amazon EC2 Sandbox Tutorial shows you how to configure your deployment environment, and find an AMI.
PHPMaster: From Zero to Cloud: Setting up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 3
By John Degner,
PHPMaster: From Zero to Cloud: Setting up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 2
By John Degner,
This is the introduction for the article/series PHPMaster: From Zero to Cloud: Setting up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 2, by the author John Degner.
PHPMaster: From Zero to Cloud: Setting up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 1
By John Degner,
From Zero to Cloud: Setting Up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 3
By John Degner,
Set up a development sandbox in the cloud! Learn how to install Apache, MySQL, and PHP in a running AMI, and then clone it to make your own.
Setting up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 1
By John Degner,
This is the introduction for the series PHPMaster, From Zero to Cloud: Setting Up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 1, by the author John Degner.
From Zero to Cloud: Setting Up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 2
By John Degner,
Set up a development sandbox in the cloud! Learn how to configure the development environment and install an AMI (Amazon Machine Instance).
From Zero to Cloud: Setting Up an EC2 Sandbox, Part 1
By John Degner,
Set up a development sandbox in the cloud! Learn what steps are required to set up an EC2 account with AWS (Amazon Web Services).