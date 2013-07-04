Jeff Cogswell has nearly 25 years of experience as both a software engineer and a professional writer. He has worked on development teams, doing everything from low-level C programming on Unix up to high-level web development. In the past decade he has focused his work primarily on web development, including mastering such technologies as server-side programming with C#, and client-side programming such as HTML, XML, JavaScript, and Adobe tools, and now HTML5. He has authored numerous books, including C++ All-in-One for Dummies. He writes regular columns for SourceForge and SlashDot, including columns on parallel programming and development.