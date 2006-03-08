James Edwards (aka brothercake) is a freelance web developer specializing in advanced DHTML programming and accessible web site development. He is an outspoken advocate of standards-based development, a part-time forum moderator, and author of the Ultimate Drop Down Menu system—the first commercial DHTML menu to be WCAG-compliant. Cameron Adams has a degree in law and one in science; naturally he chose a career in web development. His business cards say, “Web Technologist” because he likes to have a hand in graphic design, JavaScript, CSS, PHP, and anything else that takes his fancy that morning.