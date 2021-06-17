Irwin Hau is a private digital strategist / business consultant and the Founder of Chromatix, a multi award-winning web design & conversion agency based in Melbourne, Australia. Since opening shop in 2009, he has gone on to amass over 70 awards and mentions for work in web design and digital solutions.
Moving Backgrounds: When, Why, and How to Use Them
Design & UX
By Irwin Hau,
Moving backgrounds look cool, but they're not always a good idea. Learn their pros and cons, and when might be a good time to use one.