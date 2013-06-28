Hamid Sarfraz is a freelance writer and web developer at Page Config with six years of experience in front/back-end development and search engine optimization. Hamid publishes most of his work on his blog and occasionally writes for PHPMaster.com.
Hamid's articles
Bringing Unicode to PHP with Portable UTF-8
This article covers what the lack of Unicode support in PHP means, and demonstrates the use of the Portable UTF-8 library.
Array Operators in PHP: Interesting but Less Spoken
The official PHP documentation on how array operators behave is sparse. Learn about them as well as how other operators behave when used with arrays.