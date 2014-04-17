Heydon is a UX designer who prototypes and programs accessible interfaces. He has a love/hate relationship with CSS and a lust/indifference relationship with JavaScript. He's the author of Apps For All: Coding Accessible Web Applications and you can find him as @heydonworks on Twitter.
Heydon's articles
Replacing Radio Buttons Without Replacing Radio Buttons
Heydon Pickering describes how he built beautiful, accessible custom radio buttons with just HTML and CSS and no reliance on complex ARIA or JavaScript.
The Joy of Subsets: Crossbreeding Web Fonts
Using Google Fonts new subset feature makes typography fun.
Learning to focus()
A look at how you can use JavaScript's focus() method to ensure UX for keyboard and screen reader users isn't affected when using in-page links and modals.