Giovanni Ferron is web developer currently living in Melbourne, Australia. He has worked for major media companies including MTV and DMG Radio Australia. He co-founded stereomood.com, ticketonrails.com and a whole bunch of other projects. A couple of years ago he fell in love with Node.js and since then he has been spending his nights programming in JavaScript.
Giovanni's article
Introduction to Node.js Streams
JavaScript
By Giovanni Ferron,
This article introduces the Node.js streams API. An example application is also included which demonstrates readable and writable streams.