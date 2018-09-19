Eleanor Scott is a Melbourne-based writer, editor and content strategist. With over five years of experience, she has worked with many publications and brands to help them tell important stories and connect with their audience. Visit her website at eleanorscott.com.au.
How Culture Can Influence the Success of Your Business
Eleanor Scott talks to FibreHR and Roster Right founder Lisa Spiden about positive work cultures and how to harness them for your business.
Growing a Business Is About the Customer, Not the Product
The first thing most people think about when launching a new enterprise is what they’ll be selling, but what they should really be focusing on is who they’ll be selling to. Although your product is important, no matter how good it is, if people aren't interest in buying it, then your business is likely going to struggle.