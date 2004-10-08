Elizabeth Neal
Elizabeth is Web content manager for the American Foundation for the Blind. She helps AFB determine the needs of many audiences -- people who are blind or visually impaired, their friends and family members, seniors, kids, teachers and other professionals -- and ensures that those needs are met through ongoing usability testing.
Elizabeth Neal's articles
Not The Usual Suspects: How To Recruit Usability Test Participants
Why You Don’t Need a Usability Lab
