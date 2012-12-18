Emily Lewis is a freelance web designer of the standardista variety, which means she gets geeky about things like semantic markup and CSS, usability and accessibility. She writes about web design on her blog and is the author of Microformats Made Simple and a contributing author for the HTML5 Cookbook.
Emily's articles
Getting to Know CSS3 Selectors: Other Pseudo-Classes
Programming
By Emily Lewis,
Emily Lewis reviews the remaining pseudo-classes introduced in CSS3: the state-based, target, and negation pseudo-classes.
Getting to Know CSS3 Selectors: Structural Pseudo-Classes
Programming
By Emily Lewis,
In this two-part series, I’ll look at the new selectors in CSS3, starting with structural pseudo-classes.