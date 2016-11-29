Eric Bahn is the co-founder of Read Your Story, a personalized children's book company. In addition to running Read Your Story, he is a Venture Partner & Entrepreneur in Residence at 500 Startups, an early-stage venture capital firm. Earlier in his career he worked at Facebook and Instagram as a product manager, and for nearly a decade ran an education startup that was eventually acquired by The Daily Mail in 2012. Eric lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife and son.