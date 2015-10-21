David Kaye has been a front-end developer since 1999, deeply interested in JavaScript, and (since 2006) test-driven development. He has worked at large firms such as Charles Schwab, The Gap, and Blue Shield of California, as well as smaller startup-sized companies including Glassdoor.
David's articles
Number().toFixed() Rounding Errors: Broken But Fixable
JavaScript
By David Kaye,
I found a rounding bug in Number().toFixed() in every JavaScript environment I've tried. The fix is surprisingly simple.
Pseudo-comments in CSS (Or, How Browsers Parse Styles)
HTML & CSS
By David Kaye,
David Kaye examines in detail how browsers parse CSS, demonstrating how single-line comments can be used even though these aren't technically legal.