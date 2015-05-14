A long-time trainer and top-notch consultant, over the past 15 years Dino has been the author of many popular books for Microsoft Press that helped the professional growth of thousands of .NET and Web developers. Latest book is “Microsoft .NET: Architecting Applications for the Enterprise” (MS Press, 2014, 2Ed). Scheduled to hit bookshelves in 2015 is also “Modern Web Development: Understanding domains, technologies, and user experience” from MS Press. CTO of Crionet, a firm specializing in Web-based and mobile solutions for sport events across Europe, at the moment Dino is also technical evangelist for JetBrains, where he focuses on Android and Kotlin development.