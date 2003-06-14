David Mytton
David Mytton has written for SitePoint and have written undefined article.
David Mytton's articles
Developing with the Facebook Platform and PHP
By David Mytton,
Coding Style
By David Mytton,
File_Archive
By David Mytton,
Savant Template Engine
By David Mytton,
AJAX and PHP
By David Mytton,
PHPScript
By David Mytton,
PHPScript is PHP’s own ActiveScript interface. In practical terms, this means that you can use PHP from within any application that can host ActiveScript engines.
Introduction to PHP 5 PDO
By David Mytton,
Interview – Zack Urlocker of MySQL
By David Mytton,
Why You Need Coding Standards
By David Mytton,
Review – vBulletin 3.0
By David Mytton,
vBulletin is commonly used to create interactive communities on a huge scale. This PHP-based bulletin board has been employed on some of the most well known Websites, including Linkin Park, SitePoint and Winamp, to name a few.
Interview â€“ Kier Darby of vBulletin
By David Mytton,
Forum Software Roundup
By David Mytton,
The ‘forum’ or ‘discussion board’ plays a major part on most successful Websites, providing a place for regular visitors to discuss topics the site covers.
Interview – John Cox of Xaraya
By David Mytton,
Which Web Hosts Are Worth It?
By David Mytton,
In the modern, competitive Web Hosting market, one of the top priorities for all hosting companies is to attract new customers.