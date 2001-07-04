Dana has been a business journalist for over 20 years, and has covered the online world since 1985. He has co-authored 5 books, most recently "Web Commerce: Building a Digital Business", with Kate Maddox. His columns appear in Boardwatch and and B2B Magazines, and online at Internetcontent.com, ClickZ.Com, ISPWorld.Com and his own newsletter site, a-clue.com. He lives in Atlanta.