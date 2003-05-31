Dan Shafer
Dan cut his teeth as the first Webmaster and Director of Technology at Salon.com, then spent almost five years as the Master Builder at CNET's Builder.com. He's recently written HTML Utopia: Designing Without Tables Using CSS. for SitePoint.
Dan Shafer's articles
HTML Utopia: Designing Without Tables Using CSS
HTML Utopia: Designing Without Tables Using CSS, Chapter 5: Building the Skeleton
HTML Utopia: Designing Without Tables Using CSS, Chapter 4: CSS Website Design
HTML Utopia: Designing Without Tables Using CSS, Chapter 3: Digging Below The Surface
HTML Utopia: Designing Without Tables Using CSS, Chapter 1: Getting The Lay Of The Land
