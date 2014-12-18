French PHP expert, Damien is consultant for JoliCode in Paris - doing development, audit, training and guidance for various companies around their web projects. He likes Symfony, composer, Elasticsearch, and also has a strong frontend sensibility. Outside of work you can find him in technical meetups, online video games, and metal head open air festivals.
Damien's article
Efficient Chinese Search with Elasticsearch
PHP
By Damien Alexandre,
Damien Alexandre does a lot of Chinese content indexing with ElasticSearch. In this post, he'll share some of his knowledge with you.