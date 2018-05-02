Ben is VP Engineering at Sentry, where he oversees an organization of 40 engineers. Together, the team has upgraded the front-end, added support for mobile platforms, and scaled Sentry's hosted product to support over 100,000 active users and more than 9,000 paying customers. He is also the author of Third-Party JavaScript and a speaker on browser-side technologies. Previously, Ben led teams at Shape Security, Disqus, and FreshBooks.
Ben's articles
What the Heck Does “Script Error” Mean?
JavaScript
By Ben Vinegar,
"Script error" is what browsers send to the onerror callback when an error originates from a JavaScript file served from a different origin.
Capture and Report JavaScript Errors with window.onerror
JavaScript
By Ben Vinegar,
onerror is a special browser event that fires whenever an uncaught JavaScript error has been thrown.