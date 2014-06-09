Burke Holland is a web developer who hangs out in Nashville, TN, even though he doesn't really care for country music. He is a recovering Adobe Flex developer and current JavaScript / HTML5 fanatic working as the Product Manger for Kendo UI at Telerik. You can find him blogging for Kendo UI and on his personal blog A Shiny New Me. He hangs out on twitter as @burkeholland and avoids Facebook altogether. He has an obsession with Instagram and once updated everyone's last name in the corporate ERP database to "Holland". He is not a fan of SQL.